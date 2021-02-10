LIVESTREAMING NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Shirkey, Impeachment, MSU swim

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has strong words for state Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey, after a video surfaced this week, of him calling the riot at the U.S. Capitol a “Hoax”.

In a Facebook post, Slotkin accuses Shirkey quote of “spreading some of the same types of conspiracy theories that helped lead to the attack, after months and months of cozying up to some of the very groups who went inside the Capitol.”

The Michigan Senate Majority Leader released the following statement acknowledging the video:

“I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

Slotkin had words on the Shirkey’s statement too.

“Admitting a poor choice of words doesn’t cut it. A true leader takes responsibility for his words and deeds. You’ve done neither over the past year.” Said Slotkin “Also, suggesting rich Jews secretly control the world is literally one of the oldest anti-Semitic tropes in the world. Please stop peddling it.”

The Michigan Democratic party recently called for Shirkey to resign over ties to dangerous militia groups.

(AP)— Opening arguments begin Wednesday in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after an emotional first day that wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys sought to halt the trial on constitutional grounds but lost that bid on Tuesday. Their arguments were meandering at times, leaving Trump fuming over his lawyers’ performance and allies questioning the defense strategy. Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.

House Democratic prosecutors are seeking to link Trump directly to the riot that left five people dead, replaying videos of the rioters trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and Trump’s statements urging them to fight the election results.

On Wednesday, they plan to use Capitol security footage that hasn’t been publicly released before as they argue that Trump incited the insurrection, according to Democratic aides working on the case.

On Oct. 22, Michigan State University announced they were cutting their swimming and diving program, citing budget issues and the need for new facilities.

The Spartan athletes said that their facilities were fine and said that the reasons the university gave didn’t make any sense.

MSU released the following statement about their decision:

“Athletic Director Bill Beekman has shared his decision with the swim and dive teams and the broader community. At this time, we do not have additional information to share or discuss. As he and I have both publicly acknowledged, the university examined all options and it became increasingly clear that, sadly, MSU was not positioned to offer the best experience our swim and dive student-athletes expect or deserve — now or in the future.”

MSU has said they will honor the scholarships of all the student-athletes on the team right now.

11 female student-athletes decided to sue the university for a violation of Title IX. Their lawsuit is on Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m.

