The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” State of the State, kidnapping plot, Granholm Confirmation

STATE OF THE STATE

Tonight Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address, following a very rough 2020 for both the state and the country.

Shortly after Whitmer gave her address last year, she faced the biggest challenge of her time in office, responding to a pandemic that would go on to claim thousands of Michigan lives.

According to the governor’s office website, she plans to reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michiganders, eradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.

“We can’t talk about the state of our state without talking about COVID — where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed,” the governor told The Associated Press. “We recognize there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

To date 552,556 have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,405 have died from Complications of the virus.

A challenge the governor has had while responding to the pandemic here in Michigan, a Republican state legislature, with who she’s had a bumpy relationship, and the legislature has not agreed with her approach in terms of state restrictions.

“I think the circumstances we’re in are not anything any of us could have ever imagined, and yet what are our choices. There aren’t any choices. We’ve got to grit our teeth, keep doing the next right thing, and layout a vision for what’re we’re doing in 2021″ said Whitmer while speaking to 6 News-Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick on Tuesday ahead of the speech. ” There’s no question that this current legislature, we’ve got a new speaker of the house, I am hopeful to get to know him well, and find common ground, we’ve had a few conversations and I’m hopeful, he’s got three daughters so we’ve got a lot in common, and the senate that’s returning, there’s no question that relationship is, uh, needs a lot of work.”

Kidnapping Plot

One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy.

The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin’s appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The plea agreement signed by Garbin indicates that he will “fully cooperate” with investigators.

There is no agreement on his sentencing guidelines.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people are charged in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Granholm Confirmation

The U.S. Senate is holding a confirmation hearing for former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who has been chosen by President Joe Biden to be U.S. energy secretary.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources may participate in person or virtually, but the hearing will not be open to the public.

Granholm served two terms as Michigan’s governor from 2003-2011 and should play an important role in the implementation of President Joe Biden’s clean energy initiatives. A major portion of those initiatives rely on automotive giants to get on board; automotive giants that are headquartered in Michigan and Granholm worked with while serving as governor.