LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Vaccine program, armed robbery, riot hearing

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Protect Michigan Commission announce details for a new program to help enhance the state’s vaccine equity strategy.

Michigan providers that are federally enrolled to administer COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to apply by Monday, March 1 if they can help remove barriers for those ages 60 and up who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Applicants accepted into the community outreach pilot project can request up to 2,500 doses.

“We want to make sure all Michiganders have access to the safe and effective vaccines as we work toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are working hard to eliminate any barriers to vaccine access. Your ability to get a vaccine should not be impacted by whether you are in a rural or urban part of the state, are lower-income, or don’t have access to a car, a computer, the Internet, or don’t speak English. This is what equity means.”

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying suspects and obtaining information related to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

On February 23, 2021 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to the Speedway at 2558 E Jolly Rd. for an armed robbery.

Staff advised that a black male wearing a black ski mask entered the store displaying a handgun. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A K9 track was unsuccessful and the staff was not injured.

Anyone that may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

Much remains unknown about what happened before and during the assault, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing to safety. Lawmakers are expected to aggressively question the former officials about what went wrong.