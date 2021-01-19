LIVE NOW: The “Daily Digital Debrief” Flint Water Crisis, Portland buses, Trump’s last day

LIVE:

FLINT WATER CRISIS

pre-trial hearing is being held in the case against Ex-Governor Rick Snyder, and allegations made against him in the Flint Water Crisis.

During the hearing, Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder told prosecutors Tuesday that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county.

Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He was indicted by a Genesee County judge who sat as a grand juror and considered the evidence presented by prosecutors.

“Neither of these allegations of non-feasance, or failure to act, occurred while the former Governor was in the City of Flint. At all times set forth in the Indictment, our client was the presiding governor of the State of Michigan with the Executive Office of the Governor located at the Romney Building in downtown Lansing,” attorney Brian Lennon said in a letter to prosecutors obtained by the Associated Press.

The letter was attached to a request for documents and other evidence possessed by prosecutors, a typical step by the defense in a criminal case. Lennon indicated in the letter that he soon would formally ask Judge William Crawford to dismiss the case against the former Republican governor.

Snyder was one of nine people charged in a new investigation of the Flint water crisis. The catastrophe in the impoverished, majority-Black city has been described as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

If convicted, Snyder faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

PORTLAND BUSES

Today parents of children attending Portland Public Schools will have to figure out alternative ways to get their kids to class.

The district says it needs 15 bus drivers to keep all of its bus routes open. Due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantines, only six of the district’s bus drivers are still active. Even with substitute drivers, including those transferred from other positions and even other districts, there are still three positions that cannot be filled.

As a result, three bus routes will be canceled each day. This will be done on rotation, so no family will have to find alternative transportation for their children more than one day a week.

The district will reevaluate the plan in two weeks’ time.

Click here to see the full schedule of canceled bus routes.

Trump’s Last Day

Today is President Trump’s final full day, in office. The president will leave Washington D.C. tomorrow, ahead of Joe Biden taking the oath of office.

Today the president is expected to take a number of actions, including signing pardons. Meanwhile Joe Biden is preparing to leave Delaware, in route to the nation’s Capital where he will spend the next four years.

On the campaign trail and in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a series of executive orders he intends to issue on his first day in office.

On Wednesday, following his inauguration, Biden will end Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel. Those are among roughly a dozen known actions Biden will take on his first day in the White House, his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a memo to senior staff.

“These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises,” Klain said in the memo. “President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.”

“Full achievement” of Biden’s goals will require Congress to act, Klain wrote, including the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill he outlined on Thursday. Klain said that Biden would also propose a comprehensive immigration reform bill to lawmakers on his first day in office.

Here’s what the President-elect has promised for “Day One”:

End Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries

Move to rejoin the Paris climate accord

Mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel

Extend the pause on student loan payments

Extend restrictions on evictions and foreclosures

Push for the passage of the COVID-19 relief legislative package

Rejoin the World Health Organization

Sign executive order to achieve 100-percent clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050

Enact executive order to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030

Repeal transgender military ban

Restore guidance for transgender students in schools to protect access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms

The Associated Press contributed to this report.