The Wharton Center returns to the stage and releases its new schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Wharton Center has announced its 2021-2022 season and is ready to lift the curtain for an in-person audience later this year.

The season will feature a collection of Broadway shows and yes, the anticipated return of Hamilton will be there, along with a number of diverse performances from all around the world.

The center hopes to finally give its in-person audience, which has been absent due to the pandemic an experience of live singing, dancing, and instrument playing.

“We are very excited to get back into it, have our people back on stage, and most of all welcome people back in for the shows that they love,” said Executive Director, Michael Brand.



Shows will be designed to be sensory-friendly, and its performances will have actors coming in from across the country. Some things will change when it comes to ticketing, it will now be digital.



Starting this week, subscription tickets are on sale and will be until around fall, officials say are very excited for the return, and expect a full house.