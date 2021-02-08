Trump’s second impeachment trial set to begin today

East Lansing, Mich (WLNS)- Last month on Jan. 13., the United States House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump for the second time during his presidency.

Today that impeachment trial begins, just a little over a month after the deadly riots that took place at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6., when rioters stormed it.



Speculation on if the former president can still be convicted and impeached after his term is something some are arguing. But a local law professor at Michigan State University studied and wrote about this topic, more than 20 years ago.



Law professor, Brian Kalt, and a group of 150-plus bipartisan legal scholars wrote a letter recently saying, yes, “The constitution permits the impeachment, conviction, and disqualification of former officers, including presidents.”

The professor also says while there have been social media posts that speculate if the former president is convicted, he would lose his pension and benefits, but the professor says- that’s not true.



Under current law, those benefits are extended to presidents who finish their full-term, which the former president did.

As of now, the former president is not expected to be present or give a testimony during the impeachment trial.





