Bill would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m., however some owners not for the idea

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Due to Covid-19 restrictions, bars and restaurants are forced to close at 10 p.m.

However, a new bill would allow them to stay open until 4 a.m.

Scott Ellis, from the Michigan Licensed and Beverage Association, likes the idea b ut says there are other ways to help the struggling industry.

“This is not a priority with everything that we have going on right now our number one priority is getting open at minimum 50 % and past midnight and of course work on some funding for our licensing and that type of thing.”

Ellis says even if the bill passes it’s still up to each city.

“We support this because of a couple of things one it gives the municipality the choice to opt in to do this, so the city or township can say yes we wanna do this, pass a resolution, and once they do that a bar or restaurant can then apply with liquor control and get a permit,” says Ellis.

Michael Krueger, the owner of Crunchy’s in East Lansing, says the 4 a.m. closing time could help some businesses, but he believes his city won’t allow the extended hours.

“I don’t think I’m not 100% sure it’s not something we would ever participate in either its just nothing really positive happens you know that early in the morning or late at night, however you wanna look at it you know I’m not quite sure I would wanna put my staff in that kinda situation to have to deal with that kinda stuff,” says Krueger.