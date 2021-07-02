Firework safety tips for celebrating July 4th

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Every year around 10,000 people are sent to the hospital with injuries due to fireworks, and over the last year, officials say that number was even higher than before.



The East Lansing Fire Department is recommending that people enjoy commercial fireworks this, but they do understand people still planning to light their own, and are asking that they do so safely.

“Most of our structure fires last year were due to fireworks, and we did have a lot more calls last year. So we are asking people watch commercial, or stay safe when lighting,” said ELFD Fire Inspector, John Newman.



The department and The National Safety Council say the following should be done when using fireworks:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Remember to check with your local city or township to see that you follow your local firework guidelines.