2021 Run for the House event hosted by MSUFCU, 5K & 10k run

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For more than 20 years The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan has provided resources for families during difficult times.

This weekend it is hosting its Run for the House event and teamed up with MSUFCU to host an in-person runners course, which is also available online.

Officials with the house say this is event is one of its largest and is vital, “It is something that really helps us to provide for all the families in the area who may have children receiving critical care,” said Executive Director Carolyn Hurst, of RMHMM.

The MSUFCU says they are happy to host the event at their headquarters and offer its employees a chance to participate and bring an additional runner, on top of allowing the public in.

“We are very happy to have it here, we’re thrilled our employees all join in, and really it’s a way to help give back,” said Chief Marketing Director, Deidre Davis of MSUFCU.

The house, located in Lansing offers families a private space to sleep, eat and relax in-between their child’s medical procedures. Its been open since 2001 and runs 24/7.



To register for the event and help raise funds, you can do so all weekend on the RMHMM website.

