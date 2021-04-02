COVID-19 cases spike in Michigan and Jackson is seen as the COVID-19 hotspot

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS)- Michigan is now the nation’s leader in rising COIVD-19 cases. Yesterday, state officials reported the highest number of new daily infections for the state in 2021.

Recently, The New York Times reported that Jackson, Mi was the nation’s leading hotspot for COVID-19 and local health officials say those cases have been taking over.

Jackson County Health Department released a statement saying it has been so overwhelmed with cases, it will no longer be maintaining its normal contact tracing process.

In Jackson, the Health Dept. and Michigan State investigators will no longer be reaching out to everyone that has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COIVD-19.

They will only be moving forward with case investigations and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and other large high-risk gatherings.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 are being asked to inform people they have been in contact with and immediately isolate for 10 days and not to return to normal activity until after they are fever-free, without medication.

Officials are asking that everyone continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing.