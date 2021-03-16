Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month: Meet Barb Valliere

MICHIGAN-(WLNS) March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. This involves conditions that impact more than 6 million people every day in America.

Those conditions include Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and more. Here in Mid-Michigan, Barb Villeire of East Lansing has Cerebral Palsy but has managed to achieve lots of goals.

Born breeched, she lost oxygen to her brain, causing her to now have difficulty with muscle and movement coordination. Despite the challenges, Barb got her bachelor and master’s degrees.



She now works as a public policy specialist at Michigan United Cerebral Palsy and fights for policy change and equality for every person living with a disability.

The biggest message she wants people to take from this month is that she is just like everyone else, “We are just like everyone, we love, we wanna get married, we get angry,” said Barb.

To help support Developmental Disabilities or Cerebral Palsy awareness month, you can

join an advocacy group. You can also wear green for Cerebral Palsy awareness, and use the hash-tag #GoGreen4CP on social media.



