Everyone 16 + is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan

MICH. (WLNS) -Starting today all Michiganders who are 16 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Vaccine locations have been preparing for today and are looking for efficient ways to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine, can get one in a timely manner.

Pharmacy chains like Meijer, Rite-Aide, and Walgreen’s are all taking appointments, along with Sparrow Hospital and your local Health Department.



Scheduling an appointment is required prior to arriving and you must do so online or by calling the COIVD-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.



The vaccine is free, with or without insurance. Those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult and can only receive the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for those ages.



Places like Sparrow drive-thru clinic at Frandor currently administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing but are looking to begin vaccinating people inside the old Sears building.