Gov. Whitmer set to discuss stimulus bill with Public Service Workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Today at 1 pm Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to meet with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

The agency focuses on public services and workers throughout the country. Gov. Whitmer will meet with the local Council 25 president, Lawrence A. Roehrig, and front-line public service workers.

The group will discuss how funds are being used from the economic stimulus bill, that was signed into law last month by President Joe Biden and his administration.

Details will include how the funds are helping speed up the vaccine process, keep public services available, and help its employees. In addition, it will discuss how the funds will also help small businesses.