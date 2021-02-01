Indoor dining resumes in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- For months all we have known is delivery and to-go orders. But today, indoor dining is back on the menu. And restaurants like Flap Jacks Restaurant in Lansing, are preparing in the kitchen-for those returning to the dining room.

“I want to see them again. But I don’t know if they’ll come today or if they’ll come sometime during the week,” said Barb Pietras, Restaurant manager.

The state health department may be allowing in-door dining, but only at a 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 100 people. The restaurant says they are going the extra mile.

“We have all the plexiglass up between the tables and stuff, we have everything sanitized,” said Pietras.

And right 6 a.m. this morning, people walked in, ordered, and sat at their regular booth. “I feel very safe and confident,” said Griselda Garcia-Tyson, a regular customer.

While people can come dine-in, one major thing to note is you will have to provide contact information, in case of an outbreak, for contact tracing.



Local health departments like Ingham county say-in-door dining is still a risk, and to-go orders are still safer.