Lansing Woman’s daily act of kindness: Why she pays it forward in the drive-thru

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Anita Powell and her late husband went for a cup of coffee every day on their way to work, but in the fall of 2019 her husband passed, but Anita continued the tradition.

And one day she decided that to keep his memory alive, she would share his cup of coffee and pay it forward, to the person behind her in the drive-thru.

“It’s a thing that I do because I think that’s how we change the world. By just doing small acts of kindness for people,” said Powell.

She does this almost every day, no matter the cost, and the focus isn’t about her husband, it’s about making people smile. She believes she is one drop in the bucket of changing the world, with smiles.

“I really hope it makes people smile. And I hope it starts a thing in the whole line, and then everyone behind me has a good day,” Powell said as she sipped her coffee.

So if you’re in the drive-thru and have the extra cash, the only thing Powell wants you to remember is that one simple act of kindness, can change someone’s day, more than you know.