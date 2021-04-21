Michigan officials and the Floyd family react after Derek Chauvin was found guilty

MICH. (WLNS) – Yesterday a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd that took place last year.

Shortly after the decision was announced Michigan politicians and leaders expressed their thoughts and reaction to the verdict on social media.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her condolences to the Floyd family and says, “no verdict can bring George back, but his legacy will live on.”

Floyd’s family and his attorneys celebrated the news yesterday, his brother Philonise Floyd saying, “It has been a long journey. Today we are able to breathe again.”



Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the outcome was good and made possible by the voices of the community, adding, “We must continue to press for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity.”



Attorney General Dana Nessel responded in a statement saying the verdict was: “rightfully recognized as a murder.”



Mayor Andy Schor took to his Facebook page and said the “verdict is a single step toward accountability.”



The Black Lives Matter of Lansing says:

“We already knew he was guilty. #justiceforgeorgefloyd is when black people no longer have to worry about the next Chauvin. The entire system is Chauvin.”