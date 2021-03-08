Michiganders 50 years or older now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- Starting today, Michiganders who are 50 years or older, who have a disability or pre-existing conditions, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

By the end of the month, on March 22., everyone 50 and above will be able to get the vaccine. The process of signing up in Ingham County is still required through the online portal.

In addition, family caregivers and those who care for children with special health needs will also be eligible to sign up today.

Ingham County Health Department will be offering all the approved vaccines. That includes Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will have to get two doses, with a gap in between. While those getting the Johnson and Johnson will only need one.

As of now, preference on which vaccine you get is not allowed, and those vaccinated will be given whatever is on hand.

“The approach we need right now is, whatever vaccine is available to you at the time, you get vaccinated with that vaccine,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail went on to say while there are only a few weeks between those with pre-existing conditions and those without, being eligible, time will still be needed to distribute them.