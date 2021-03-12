National Nutrition Month 2021: Personalize Your Plate

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– March is National Nutrition Month and eating fruits and vegetables is an extremely important part of it. This year, its focus is on Personalizing Your Plate, and Michigan has guidance on how to do better in general with eating healthier.

Despite public health efforts, a study in 2020 by the Produce for Better Health Foundation shows fruit and vegetable consumption in the U.S. has declined once again.

“Its important to make sure your plate is colorful and that you’re getting those veggies in once a day,” said Registered Dietitian Sarah Heinz at Sparrow Hospital.

Planning meals and choosing the correct meals to eat is a big part of eating healthy. Making better food choices is also the start of a healthy lifestyle.

It all begins with small steps ending in a larger and longer-lasting lifestyle change. The following items are some quick, easy, and healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Sparrow.

Breakfast: Avocado Toast

Lunch: Quinoa Bake

Dinner: Cauliflower Pizza