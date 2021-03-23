National Red Cross Month- where most of its resources go to in Michigan

MICH (WLNS)– In 1943 President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed March Red Cross month to bring awareness to the organization’s humanitarian work.

Almost 80 years later, we still honor it every March. The Red Cross organization uses it to highlight the resources it offers communities across the country and to seek more volunteer help.

Many times people think the organization only helps with blood drives, but they offer much more. Here in Mid-Michigan, the organization helps most with home fires.

According to the organization, last year alone it helped with more than 150 home fires, fires that at times can be tied to wildfires, similar to the ones we’ve been seeing due to the windy weather.

The organization has much more resources offered for those in need during a disaster and wants people to be aware, and to know that 90% of its work comes from volunteers.

Those interested in helping with donations, volunteer work or supplies, would be appreciated.