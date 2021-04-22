Nonprofits team up for the “Healing Hearts” event to provide healthcare

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today Care Free Medical and the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center are teaming up for a unique project called: “Healing Hearts”.

Since 2004 the non-profit Care Free Medical based out of Lansing has provided more than 70,00 high-quality low-cost care visits to those under and uninsured.



In its latest fundraising efforts, it has teamed up with the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center to create a mural in its waiting room.



Today the non-profits will unveil that mural and hope the community can help donate towards it, as it has not had many fundraisers over the last year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been robbed of a lot of our fundraisers due to the pandemic, so we do need to get back to where we were,” said Amber Moe-Olds, Care Free Medical Director of Communications



Those donating $500 or $1,000, will receive a plaque with their name placed around the mural.

Officials say today’s event is very much needed and will be live-streamed online.