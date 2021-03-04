One Michigan couples wedding challenge during the pandemic

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS) -Just 2 months before Kevin and Chloe Cox’s big day, COVID-19 happened, and they were asked to do something that no engaged couple wants to do.

“I think you should maybe consider moving your date,” said Chloe’s mother to her daughter.

And they weren’t the only ones having to do this. All Grand Events in Okemos says it’s been a rollercoaster. But they’ve been trying to find creative ways to make things happen.

“In the beginning, it was just we needed to postpone these events because they couldn’t happen because of complete shutdowns. Then it switched into, well we can have events, but then you have restrictions,” said Emily Dawson and Lynette Ulman at All Grand Events

But the couple was determined and was able to get married at home surrounded by very few guests. And when it comes to their big wedding celebration they hoped for, it’s still in the plans.

“Were hoping for May 22nd of this year. almost one year that we’ve been legally married,” said Mr. & Mrs.Cox.

On March 5th restrictions will allow up to 300 people at an outdoor venue, perfect for warmer states in the country, but maybe not here.

“Here in Michigan, we have a 3-month window for good weather, and if we’re not open within that outdoor 3-month window, well,” said the planners, Emily and Lynette.

The couple and their wedding planners are still hoping for the big day to happen, and say the industry is hoping, even more, will open as vaccines continue to roll out.