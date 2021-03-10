One year ago Gov. Whitmer reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– Last year today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the first cases of COVID-19 had arrived in Michigan. Two-cases- that would turn into thousands.

This virus shut down restaurants, small businesses, and sent employees and students to work from home. The world shut down, and the word “COVID” was everywhere.

The idea of visiting your loved ones in-person became a thing of the past and leaving home with a mask turned into a routine.

“I don’t think any of us thought it would last this long,” said Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor.

And most of all, it was the beginning of healthcare workers physically and mentally, fighting this deadly virus.

“This was the most emotional thing we’ve ever been through. The most scientifically challenging thing we’ve ever seen,” said President of Sparrow Hospital, Alan R. Vierling.

But one year and three vaccines later, we’re slowly but surely getting back on the right track. And members of the community say they’re hopeful for a better year.