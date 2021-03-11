Secretary of State closed until Tuesday, March 16 for new updates

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Starting today all Secretary of State offices will be closed until Tuesday, March 16th. This includes the department’s call centers, self-service kiosks, and almost all online services.

The only thing open and available will be the page where people can register to vote.

This is due to the office getting a major technology upgrade that will offer customers more convenience with their transactions.

The department is transferring driver and vehicle records into a new system, to allow everyone to renew their driver’s license and vehicle registration online or at a self-service kiosk.



The only time you will need to go in to renew your drives license is if you need to renew your photo, which is every 8 years. There will be other services offered with the update as well.



While online and self-service are a great help, the department says it will still be offering all of its original services.

“Lots of people across the state prefer things to do by mail. And we will continue that and in-person as an option,” said the department’s Communication Director, Jake Rollow.

The department will re-open everything Tuesday, March 16th.

