(WLNS) — A smart door has been created by myQ and it’s called the pet portal. The goal is to let pet owners let their animals out safely when they are not home.

It’s similar to a regular doggy door, but it opens horizontally and you can control it with your phone. The door also lets you track every time your pet decides to go outside.

It comes with a special bluetooth collar and will cost pet owners around $3,000.