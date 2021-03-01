Some Mid-Michigan students return to in-person learning today.

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Its a big morning for thousands of Mid-Michigan students as the return of in-person instruction will take place again.

Thit includes Grand Ledge and East Lansing Public Schools. This comes after almost a year of learning from home. Its decisions were made based on the declining COVID-19 cases in each county.

Today and this week students in E.L.P.S will begin transitioning into the process of in-person learning and how to navigate this new normal, with the school’s plan to keep students safe.

Students will be required to practice social distancing and mask-wearing. Families are expected to do self-evaluations on students before coming to school.


If students have any symptoms of being sick, they are being asked to stay home.

