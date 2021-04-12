Sparrow opens indoor COVID-19 vaccine site for 3000 shots a day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Starting today, Sparrow Hospital will transition from giving COVID-19 vaccines in its drive-thru Frandor location, to giving them inside of the old Sears building.

The drive-thru will remain open but will only serve those in need of regular lab needs and for COVID-19 testing. The indoor location allows up to 3000+ shots a day, three times the amount it does now in the drive-thru.

All vaccinations will be done inside only and masks and social distancing are required. Appointments must be scheduled beforehand, and officials say several hundred appointments have opened up.

Everyone in Michigan who is 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine, those under 18 must have an adult with them.