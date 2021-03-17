St.Patrick’s Day restrictions in East Lansing: No outdoor lines

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Officials have placed a new order in certain areas of the city that began at 12:01 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 17, and last until 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

The order bans people from standing in lines outside of bars and restaurants in the DDA district. While the statewide mandates allow groups of 50 and up to gather outdoors, East Lansing does not.

Social gathering orders are also still in place, limiting them outdoors and indoors to 15 people max. Mask wearing is also still required both indoor and outdoor in all areas.

Officials say heavy police and offical presnece will be out all day near the downtown area to ensure mandates are being followed. Those violating mandates can be fined up to $25.00.