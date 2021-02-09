This Morning: Safety tips for pets during winter weather

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- As temperatures continue to decline and we head into the negatives, we Michiganders are bundling up and staying indoors.

But what about our furry family/friends who depend on us to keep them warm and safe. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Ingham County Animal Control say:

Wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt, and other chemicals

Keep water available at all times- snow is not water to them

If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals warm

Feed your pet a little bit more than normal during the cold weather months

Replace blankets with straw to wipe away moisture and to keep things warm and dry

“Our pets are our family, and they need lots of protection during not only the winter but all year round,” said Kate Turner, with the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter.

The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter currently still have pets for adoption and offers dog houses to animal owners in need. With this, they also accept any donations of dog houses and pet foods.