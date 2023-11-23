Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Heather Rivera, the owner of Wallflower Designs and Design Consultant for Carpet Studio Flooring America! They talk about Carpet Studio’s new showroom, along with some of its new features that aim to help customers find what they’re looking for more easily. The two also note some of the upcoming events happening at the Carpet Studio, including a toy and coat drive, as well as special deals and Santa visits on Saturday, November 25th!

To learn more about Carpet Studio Flooring America, go to:

https://www.flooringamericalansing.com/