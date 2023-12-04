Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Bob Hoffman, the Public Relations Manager for the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, as the two discuss the upcoming Cirque Dreams Holidaze performances that will be happening at the Wharton Center this December 18th – 20th! Owned by the same company as Cirque du Soleil, this show is full of color and joy, making it perfect for the holiday season!

To learn more or buy tickets, go to:

https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/cirque-dreams-holidaze