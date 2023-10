Today’s 6 in the City features host Stephanie McCoy and Linda Curtis, the DDA Director of the City of Ionia. They discuss the upcoming 150th-anniversary celebration of the City of Ionia, coming up October 6th – 8th! There will be plenty of events for the whole family, including the presentation of the anniversary flags on the 6th, and a proclamation by the mayor that includes a book giveaway for kids!

To learn more about the celebration, go to:

https://cityofionia.org/