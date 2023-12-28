Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Mark Criss, the Executive Director of City Rescue Mission of Lansing, as they discuss the effect inflation has had on homelessness in our community. With prices rising and demand for housing increasing, and it hitting the elderly and mothers with small children particularly hard, City Rescue Mission aims to help those affected get shelter, food, and their other basic needs met.

To learn more about City Rescue Mission of Lansing or to donate to their cause, go to:

https://www.bearescuer.org/