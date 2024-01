Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Mark Criss, the Executive Director of City Rescue Mission of Lansing. They talk about what the City Rescue Mission provides to those in need, that being food, shelter, and hope, as well as the changes they’ve seen in recent years.

To learn more about City Rescue Mission of Lansing or to donate to their cause, go to:

https://www.bearescuer.org/