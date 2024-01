Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy, Jennifer Beamer, the Senior Executive Director of the American Cancer Society of Michigan, and Lisa Hildorf, the Community Chairperson of Coaches Vs. Cancer! Together they discuss what Coaches Vs. Cancer does to support those with cancer and let us know about the upcoming game on January 18th!

To learn more about their upcoming game or to donate, go to:

www.msucvc.com