Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Michelle Lantz of the Greater Lansing Food Bank talking about the Day of Giving this upcoming Friday, December 8th! With food insecurity the worst it’s been since 2008 and 1 in 7 people in our community being food insecure, it’s important to help each other where we can. If you want to help out, drop by the WLNS Studio during the Day of Giving to drop off food or money that will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, or visit their website to donate there!

To learn more about the Greater Lansing Food Bank or donate to their efforts, go to:

https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/