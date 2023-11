Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and special guest John Hart, the executive director of disAbility Connections of Jackson, MI! Together they talk about the work that disAbility Connections does, focusing on skill development in areas such as independent living and pre-employment, as well as advocacy, both in the community and for individuals.

For more information about disAbility Connections, go to:

https://www.disabilityconnect.org/