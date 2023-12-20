Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Regina Heard on location at Elderly Instruments with CEO Lillian Werbin! Elderly Instruments has recently been named “America’s Top Small Business” by the US Chamber of Commerce and business is Booming! Watch as “Fearless Leader” Lillian Werbin explains to Regina Hurd how Elderly Instruments maintains the high level of customer service and product quality that Elderly’s Customers have come to expect, while adapting to an ever-modernizing world!

To learn more about Elderly Instruments, go to:

https://www.elderly.com/