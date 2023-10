Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Peter Jones of Fuel’d Stir Fry and Salads! They discuss Fuel’d’s focus on fresh and local ingredients, along with some upcoming expansions to new locations. Plus, just for those who see and mention this 6 in the City segment, you can get a free drink with any purchase at Fuel’d!

For more information about Fuel’d, go to:

https://www.fueldfoods.com/