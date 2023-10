Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Amy Hoyes, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce! They talk about the annual Grand Ledge Fall Festival & Beer Fest that will be held October 7th from 9am – 5pm! There will be crafters, food trucks, entertainment, and much more!

To learn more about the upcoming Fall Festival, go to:

https://www.grandledgechamber.com/grand_ledge_fall_festival.php