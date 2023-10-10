Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Julie Lehman, the Garden Project Manager for the Greater Lansing Food Bank! Together they talk about how we can protect our soil in the winter, when you can start preparing to plant in the spring, and how the Greater Lansing Food Bank can help low-income and community gardeners start their planting with things from their Resource Center!

To learn more about the Greater Lansing Food Bank and what they offer, go to:

https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/