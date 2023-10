Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Bill Leveque, the President and CEO of G&W Quality Appliance Center! The pair discuss the history of G&W, what supply looks like post-pandemic, and how G&W’s high-quality service truly makes them the ‘best value’ when it comes to buying and servicing appliances.

For more information about G&W Quality Appliance Center, go to:

https://www.gandwmaytag.com/