Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Rob Lesperance, the Marketing Specialist for Hager Fox Heating & Air! They talk about some of the history of Hager Fox, which has been serving the Lansing and Mid-Michigan area since 1941 with any heating or cooling needs. They also discuss the Feel the Love campaign, which Hager Fox does with Lennox to provide free services and materials to those in the local community.

To learn more about Hager Fox, go to:

https://hagerfox.com/