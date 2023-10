Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Tim Jury, the Director of Operations at Hager Fox Heating & Air. They discuss the Feel The Love campaign, where Hager Fox and Lennox work together to donate heating and cooling equipment and labor to people in need, particularly teachers, veterans, and first responders!

To learn more about Hager Fox and the Feel The Love campaign, go to:

https://hagerfox.com/