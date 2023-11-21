Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Kellie Johnson of Kellie’s Estate Sales, Auctions, & Resale. With Black Friday around the corner, Kellie is here to share some of the fun things that will be happening at her store, including free food, items up to 40% off, and free jewelry! Plus, Kellie’s has 2 full time in-house jewelers featuring everything you can imagine: gold, Rolex and custom-made jewelry. Stop by Kellie’s at 5000 Marsh Rd in Okemos to see what treasures you can find!

To learn more about Kellie’s, go to:

https://kellies.shop/