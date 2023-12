Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Kellie Johnson, the founder and CEO of Kellie’s Estate Sales, Auctions, & Resale! With the holidays right around the corner, Kellie’s can help with those last-minute gifts for the special people in your life! Kellie’s tip; purses and jewelry are awesome go-tos!

To learn more about Kellie’s, go to: https://kellies.shop/