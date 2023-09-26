Today’s 6 in the City segment spotlights Regina Hurd and her guests, Harold Pope and Fonda Brewer, representing the Lansing Branch NAACP. They are here to shed light on the significance of supporting the 57th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner, scheduled for October 7th at the Crowne Plaza in Lansing. This year’s event proudly features NAACP National President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, as the keynote speaker.

Your support will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of the Lansing Branch NAACP. Funds raised during this event will be channeled towards essential initiatives such as combating discrimination in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties, empowering our youth, and providing much-needed support to our community. Your involvement, whether through ticket purchase or sponsorship, will contribute significantly to these vital causes. Don’t miss the opportunity to make a meaningful impact!

For more information about the Lansing Branch NAACP and the upcoming Freedom Fund Dinner, go to:

https://naacplansing.org/