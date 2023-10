Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Graham Goble, the owner of Mathnasium of Okemos! Together they discuss what makes Mathnasium a learning center rather than a tutoring center, as well as what makes math so difficult for so many students.

