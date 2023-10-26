Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and David A. Deaton of Mid Michigan Medicare. David brings up the important reminder that the annual enrollment period for Medicare has begun and goes from October 15th to December 7th and that all beneficiaries need to have picked out a plan for 2024. In addition, he explains some common mistakes that people make when making these decisions, and how working with a local broker can help make sure you get the best plan for you.

For more information on Mid Michigan Medicare, go to:

https://www.midmichiganmedicare.com/