Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Tammy Hannah, the president & CEO of Origami Rehabilitation! Together they discuss who Origami Rehabilitation can help with their services, namely children and adults with neurological, developmental, mental health, or orthopedic conditions, and how the community can help support these programs.

To learn more about Origami Rehabilitation, go to:

https://www.origamirehab.org/