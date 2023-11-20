Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Farmer Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm! The Peacock Road Family Farm is in the business of making new memories and renewing the old ones. Farmer Ed lets us know about what is happening this upcoming Christmas season at the Peacock Road Family Farm. From beautiful pre-cut Christmas trees, visits with Santa, and all the usual fun on the farm, such as food venues, and animal park. Plus, the Best Christmas Shop around! It’s sure to be a wonderful time.

To learn more about Peacock Road Family Farm’s winter offerings, go to:

https://peacockrff.com/